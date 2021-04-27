In desperate bid to continue IPL: BCCI reassures players safety

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reassured players that they are doing all they can to ensure the safety of the players in a desperate bid to continue the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 edition.

There have been growing concerns about the safety from the players and the coaching staff taking part in the competition with the deteriorating situation in India in relate to coronavirus where for the sixth day running, more than 300,000 cases were reported and more than 2,500 people lost their lives.

Coronavirus crisis: Ashwin, three Australian cricketers withdraw from IPL 2021

As per Fox Sports, BCCI interim chief Hemang Amin, in a letter addressing to the foreign players and coaching staff, assured them that the board will do whatever is in their power to ensure that all individuals will reach their home safely.

“We have increased our level of caution to strengthen our bio-bubbles,” wrote Amin. “I am sure you will understand and co-operate with us on the steps taken to strengthen the bubble. The health and safety of our players, support staff, management and everyone involved in IPL 2021 is of paramount importance and we will leave no stone unturned in that endeavour. We understand that many of you are apprehensive about how you will get back home once the tournament concludes, which is natural and understandable.

Chris Lynn requests charter flight home from virus-hit India

“We want to apprise you that you have nothing to worry about. The BCCI will do everything to ensure that you reach your respective destinations seamlessly. The BCCI is monitoring the situation very closely and is working with the government authorities to make arrangements to get you home once the tournament concludes. Be rest assured that the tournament is not over for BCCI till each one of you has reached your home, safe and sound.”

The 14th edition of the cash-rich T20 league began on April 9 whereas it is set to be concluded on May 30, 2021.