ICC Rankings: Babar overtakes Kohli to become best ODI batsman

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has overtaken India’s Virat Kohli to claim the top spot in the latest International Cricket Council (ICC) ODI rankings for batsman.

The prolific batsman achieved this feat after notching 228 runs during the recently concluded three-match ODI series against South Africa.

At the start of the series, Babar was 20 points behind India’s captain, who, at that time was leading the chart with 857 points.

Babar Azam



In the updated rankings, Babar leads that chart with 865 points.

The 26-year-old has been in fine form with the bat in the 50-over format.

He has scored four centuries in his last 10 innings in the 50-over format, taking his tally of tons to 13.