HOME > Sports

ICC keeps ‘Umpire’s Call’, introduces minor changes in DRS rules

Decision taken in meeting on Thursday

Posted: Apr 2, 2021
Posted: Apr 2, 2021
Photo: AFP

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has decided to keep the contentious Umpire’s Call but introduced minor changes in its Decision Review System (DRS).

The development was confirmed after the ICC committee meeting headed by the former India captain Anil Kumble on Thursday. The committee also presented its recommendations which were approved.

The Umpire’s Call rule had come under criticism from current India captain Virat Kohli who had dubbed it ‘confusing’ during the recently-concluded limited-overs series against England.

“The Cricket Committee had an excellent discussion around Umpire’s Call and analysed its use extensively,” said Kumble as quoted by the ICC in its press release. “The principle underpinning DRS was to correct clear errors in the game whilst ensuring the role of the umpire as the decision maker on the field of play was preserved, bearing in mind the element of prediction involved with the technology. Umpire’s Call allows that to happen, which is why it is important it remains.”

In addition, three other changes to the DRS and third umpire protocols were approved. These are as follows:

For LBW reviews, the height margin of the wicket zone will be lifted to the top of the stumps to ensure the same Umpire’s Call margin around the stumps for both height and width.

A player will be able to ask the umpire whether a genuine attempt has been made to play the ball before deciding to review an LBW decision.

The third umpire will check a replay of any short run that has been called and correct any error prior to the next ball being bowled.

MOST READ
