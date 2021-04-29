I handle everything, says Babar after Malik criticises team management

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has reiterated that he is responsible for making calls in regards to team selection.

After shocking defeat in the second T20I against Zimbabwe, veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik criticised the team management and urged them to give Babar a free hand in decision-making.

– Unacquainted decision makers need to take a step back; Babar & chief selector need to call the shots. In my opinion we need an international white ball coach who understands cricket inside out & grooms our captain whilst giving clarity to our players for coming time… — Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) April 23, 2021

While talking in a virtual press conference, Babar urged everyone to put an end to this discussion.

‘Proud’ Sajid eager to contribute to Pakistan’s victory

“This debate should end now,” said Babar. “The same thing is repeated in every press conference that I don’t have any control over selection. You can see on the field that I handle everything. I decide the playing XI. Management gives their input. I know my responsibilities as a captain.”

“I don’t have any problem with the coach. This is the domain of PCB. Team management is fully supporting every player, so I am happy.”