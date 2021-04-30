Friday, April 30, 2021  | 17 Ramadhan, 1442
Hasan opens up about sharing new ball with Shaheen

The duo shared four wickets each in the first innings

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 39 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 39 mins ago
Hasan opens up about sharing new ball with Shaheen

Photo: AFP

Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali has opened up about sharing the new ball with Shaheen Shah Afridi saying that they have formed a ‘good bowling pair’.

The duo shared four wickets each as the Men-in-Green restricted Zimbabwe to 176 in their first innings during the first Test of the two-match series in Harare on Thursday.

“I like bowling with Shaheen Afridi,” said Hasan as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “We have formed a good bowling pair, especially considering the right, left-arm combination.”

Hasan was also satisfied with his own bowling performance after making a comeback in the team following a lengthy injury spell.

First Test: Pakistan further strengthen position against Zimbabwe

“Every good performance gives a player confidence,” he said. “Especially in Test cricket as it is a challenging task. I’m happy to do well after making a comeback in the national side.”

Commenting on the overall team’s performance, the Islamabad United pacer said: “We had planned to take control of the match on the first day and thankfully we succeeded. Hopefully, we will continue our good performance and win the match.”

