Hasan opens up about sharing new ball with Shaheen

Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali has opened up about sharing the new ball with Shaheen Shah Afridi saying that they have formed a ‘good bowling pair’.
The duo shared four wickets each as the Men-in-Green restricted Zimbabwe to 176 in their first innings during the first Test of the two-match series in Harare on Thursday.
“I like bowling with Shaheen Afridi,” said Hasan as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “We have formed a good bowling pair, especially considering the right, left-arm combination.”
Hasan was also satisfied with his own bowling performance after making a comeback in the team following a lengthy injury spell.
“Every good performance gives a player confidence,” he said. “Especially in Test cricket as it is a challenging task. I’m happy to do well after making a comeback in the national side.”
Commenting on the overall team’s performance, the Islamabad United pacer said: “We had planned to take control of the match on the first day and thankfully we succeeded. Hopefully, we will continue our good performance and win the match.”