Friday, April 9, 2021
Hafeez says still available for both ODIs and T20Is

The all-rounder last featured in ODIs in 2019

Posted: Apr 9, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Hafeez says still available for both ODIs and T20Is

Photo: AFP

Veteran Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has said that he is still available to represent Pakistan in the white-ball cricket as the side gears up for a T20I series against South Africa.

The 40-year-old expressed these views while talking to media ahead of the first T20I on Saturday.

“In my 18-year journey I represented Pakistan in all three formats,” he said. “I retired from Test cricket of my own will, but I am still available to play white-ball cricket since 2019.”

Hafeez is part of the Pakistan squad for the four-match T20I series against South Africa starting April 10.

“Since the World Cup, I have only been selected for T20Is, so I have tried to give my best in the format,” he said. “I am meeting all fitness standards and criteria set by selectors. It is up to them to select me.”

Hafeez has represented Pakistan in 218 ODIs in which he scored 6,614 runs and bagged 139 wickets. He last played the 50-over match against Bangladesh during the 2019 World Cup.

The former captain praised the Pakistan top order for its splendid work in recent games.

“Our top order is in splendid form but we need to work on our middle order,” he said.

“We are hopeful of solving our issues in the middle order soon,” Hafeez said. “We have some good players in our lower middle order.”

