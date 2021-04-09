Friday, April 9, 2021  | 25 Shaaban, 1442
Hafeez requires 13 runs to break Malik’s T20I record

The four-match series against South Africa starts tomorrow

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Posted: Apr 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
All-rounder Mohammad Hafeez will be aiming to overtake former captain Shoaib Malik to become the leading run-scorer for Pakistan in T20Is.

The 40-year-old is just 13 runs shy of achieving this milestone. Malik has to date scored 2,335 runs in 116 T20Is, while Hafeez is second on the list with 2,323 runs in 99 matches.

Apart from becoming the leading runs getter, Hafeez will be joining the list of players who have represented their counties in 100 T20Is when he takes the field against South Africa on Saturday.

This was confirmed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in a press release. Hafeez will be the second Pakistan player after Malik to achieve the feat, it reads.  

The list includes Shoaib Malik (116), Rohit Sharma (111), Martin Guptill, Eoin Morgan, and Ross Taylor (102).

Pakistan will be facing South Africa in the first T20I of the four-match series at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on April 10.

Interestingly, both Hafeez and Malik were part of the Pakistan side that played the first T2OI game against England in 2006 at Bristol.

Hafeez has represented Pakistan in five of the six ICC T20 World Cups since 2007 but missed the 2009 campaign in England, which Pakistan won under Younis Khan at Lord’s.

MOST READ
