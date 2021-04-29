Thursday, April 29, 2021  | 16 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Sports

First Test: Zimbabwe win toss, opt to bat first against Pakistan

Series opener is being played in Harare

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
First Test: Zimbabwe win toss, opt to bat first against Pakistan

Photo: PCB

Zimbabwe captain Brendon Taylor has won the toss and elected to bat first in the first Test against Pakistan in Harare on Thursday.

Both teams are coming into the contest after playing a hard-fought three-match T20I series where the Men-in-Green emerged victorious with a 2-1 margin.

The two-match series will be a stern test for the home team who have only managed to beat the Green Caps three times in the history of the five-day format in 17 meetings whereas they’ve suffered 10 defeats.

Lineups:

Zimbabwe: Brendan Taylor (captain), Prince Masvaure, Kevin Kasuza, Tarisai Musakanda, Milton Shumba, Roy Kaia, Regis Chakabva (wicketkeeper), Donald Tiripano, Tendai Chisoro, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Abid Ali, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper) Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan.

FaceBook WhatsApp
PAK V ZIM pakistan cricket toss zimbabwe
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Pakistan, Zimbabwe, Toss, PAK v ZIM, cricket,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Mohammad Amir opens up about retirement decision from international cricket
Mohammad Amir opens up about retirement decision from international cricket
Under Misbah, Pakistan team becoming a study in mediocrity
Under Misbah, Pakistan team becoming a study in mediocrity
PSL 2021 replacement draft to take place next week: reports
PSL 2021 replacement draft to take place next week: reports
Luke Jongwe stars as Zimbabwe stun Pakistan in second T20I
Luke Jongwe stars as Zimbabwe stun Pakistan in second T20I
Dark day for Pakistan cricket: Ramiz Raja on Zimbabwe defeat
Dark day for Pakistan cricket: Ramiz Raja on Zimbabwe defeat
Zimbabwe defeat: Shoaib Malik calls for change in team management
Zimbabwe defeat: Shoaib Malik calls for change in team management
Rizwan, Hasan star as Pakistan clinch T20I series against Zimbabwe
Rizwan, Hasan star as Pakistan clinch T20I series against Zimbabwe
Coronavirus crisis: Ashwin, three Australian cricketers withdraw from IPL 2021
Coronavirus crisis: Ashwin, three Australian cricketers withdraw from IPL 2021
Kings sign Guptill, Gladiators draft Russell for remaining PSL6 matches
Kings sign Guptill, Gladiators draft Russell for remaining PSL6 matches
Gilchrist questions continuation of IPL amid coronavirus surge
Gilchrist questions continuation of IPL amid coronavirus surge
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.