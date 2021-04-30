First Test: Pakistan further strengthen position against Zimbabwe

Friday, April 30, 2021  | 17 Ramadhan, 1442
HOME > Sports

Visitors are just 14 runs behind hosts’ first-innings lead

Posted: Apr 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
Posted: Apr 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
Photo: PCB

Pakistan have further strengthened their position in the first Test against Zimbabwe.

The visitors, who resumed at the score of 103-0, reached 162 for the loss of one wicket at the end of the opening session and now trail the hosts by just 14 runs in the first innings.

Opener Imran Butt—who scored his maiden half-century in the T20Is—remained not out on 71 off 179 balls whereas Azhar Ali is not out on 23 off 57 balls.

Opener Abid Ali was the only player dismissed in the morning session as he went back to the pavilion after scored 60 off 140 balls with the help of 10 fours.

Left-armer Tendai Chisoro claimed his wicket as captain Brandon Taylor took the catch.

Earlier, Hasan Ali and Shaheen Shah Afridi’s brilliant bowling performance was enough to bowl Zimbabwe out for just 176 in their first-innings on Thursday.

After winning the toss and opting to bat first, the home team were reduced to just 59 for the loss of four wickets at the end of the opening session.

They managed to add another 117 runs before being bowled out just at the stroke of tea.

Hasan and Shaheen were the pick of the bowlers as they claimed four wickets each.

For the home team, Roy Kaia finished the innings with the top score of 48 off 94 balls with the help of seven fours.

RELATED STORIES

