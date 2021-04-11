First T20I: Despite victory, Akhtar questions team selection, batting order

Legendary fast-bowler Shoaib Akhtar has questioned Pakistan team management’s decision-making despite securing a hard-fought victory in the first T20I against South Africa.

The Men-in-Green went on to win by a four-wicket margin in a nail-biting contest on Saturday to take a 1-0 lead in the four-match series.

Akhtar, in a video posted on his official YouTube channel, believes that the team selection and batting order need to be corrected in the upcoming matches.

“I know Rizwan played really well but Sharjeel Khan walks in this team as an opener,” he said. “Once you have selected him in the squad, then he should be in the playing XI as well. Also, I don’t understand how can you select Fakhar Zaman in the lineup but use him at number three.

“Fakhar and Sharjeel should be the opening partnership of Pakistan in T20Is going forward as they can replicate the success of Aamer Sohail and Saeed Anwar. If you look at any successful T20 team around, they give their most explosive players the most number of deliveries to score runs and that’s what we should do with Fakhar and Sharjeel as well. If they open, Babar Azam can bat at number three.”

The second T20I of the four-match series will be played on Monday at the same venue.