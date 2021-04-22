First T20I: Defending low total was difficult, admits Usman Qadir

Pakistan leg-spinner Usman Qadir has admitted that defending a low total in the first T20I against Zimbabwe was difficult on a ‘tough pitch’.

The Men-in-Green defended a par score of 150 on Wednesday where they ended up securing a 11-run victory in the series opener.

Usman, who claimed three wickets and just gave away 29 runs in his four overs in the first T20I, while talking in a video posted by the Pakistan Cricket Board, revealed the difficulties he faced while bowling on a tricky track.

Rizwan backs Pakistan batsmen to bounce back in second T20I

“It was difficult because we were defending a low total on a tough pitch,” he said. “It was helping both the batsmen and bowlers. The way [Mohammad] Hasnain, Faheem [Ashraf] and Haris [Rauf] bowled, we were confident about defending the total.

“After conceding 12 runs in my first over, I thought to bowl on a particular line and length. Captain [Babar Azam] advised me to the same and wickets came automatically. Conditions here are different as compared to South Africa. We are adopting and I am confident that team will make a strong comeback in the next game.”