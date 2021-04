First ODI: Danish debuts, Pakistan elect to bowl against SA

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has won the toss and opting to bowl first in the first ODI against South Africa in Centurion.

All-rounder Danish Aziz has been given the debut in the 50-over format for the Men in Green.

The fixture will also see the return of all-rounder Shadab Khan who missed the full series against Zimbabwe due to an injury.

On the other hand, South Africa are going in with a solid lineup for the series opener where Temba Bavuma is making a debut as the captain of the national team in white-ball cricket.

South Africa XI:

Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Aiden Markram, Tenda Bavuma (captain), Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Pakistan XI:

Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Danish Aziz, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Hasnain, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf