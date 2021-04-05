Monday, April 5, 2021  | 21 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Cricket

Fakhar Zaman’s runout: Was De Kock guilty of fake fielding?

Wicketkeeper’s gesture in second ODI started debate on social media

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Fakhar Zaman’s runout: Was De Kock guilty of fake fielding?

Photo: AFP

South Africa’s wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock is in the news for all the wrong reasons after his gesture during Fakhar Zaman’s run-out in the second ODI against Pakistan on Sunday started a debate on social media.

In the final over of the match when the Men-in-Green needed 31 runs to clinch an unlikely victory, the wicketkeeper gestured Aiden Markram to throw to the bowler’s end which led Fakhar to slow down and was left surprised when the ball hit the stumps at the batsman’s end where he was clearly short.

The replay caused confusion in the mind of the viewers where some claimed that De Kock was guilty of fake fielding which is against the International Cricket Council (ICC) laws whereas some believed that the argument has no ground.

The ICC law stated that:

41.5: Deliberate distraction, deception or obstruction of batsman

41.5.1 In addition to 41.4, it is unfair for any fielder wilfully to attempt, by word or action, to distract, deceive or obstruct either batsman after the striker has received the ball.

41.5.2 It is for either one of the umpires to decide whether any distraction, deception or obstruction is wilful or not.

41.5.3 If either umpire considers that a fielder has caused or attempted to cause such a distraction, deception or obstruction, he/she shall immediately call and signal Dead ball and inform the other umpire of the reason for the call.

41.5.4 Neither batsman shall be dismissed from that delivery.

So far, there has been no clarification from the ICC regarding the event. Zaman, while talking to the media in the post-match talk, took the responsibility for the dismissal.

“I was looking at Haris Rauf because I thought the run-out would be at his end,” he said. “It was my own fault.”

Some reports on social media suggested that Pakistan team management has asked for clarification from the match referee regarding the incident.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket fakhar zaman Pakistan Quinton de Kock South Africa
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Wasim opens up about Amir’s retirement from international cricket
Wasim opens up about Amir’s retirement from international cricket
Zaman’s masterclass in vain as South Africa clinch second ODI
Zaman’s masterclass in vain as South Africa clinch second ODI
Babar, Imam star Pakistan down South Africa in first ODI
Babar, Imam star Pakistan down South Africa in first ODI
Fakhar Zaman’s runout: Was De Kock guilty of fake fielding?
Fakhar Zaman’s runout: Was De Kock guilty of fake fielding?
Exclusive: How the hostile takeover of PFF headquarters unfolded
Exclusive: How the hostile takeover of PFF headquarters unfolded
Misbah-ul-Haq optimistic Centurion, Wanderers pitches to favour Pakistan
Misbah-ul-Haq optimistic Centurion, Wanderers pitches to favour Pakistan
On this day in 1978: Pakistan ruled the hockey world
On this day in 1978: Pakistan ruled the hockey world
FIFA gives 24-hour ultimatum to end PFF’s hostile takeover
FIFA gives 24-hour ultimatum to end PFF’s hostile takeover
Babar Azam breaks Hashim Amla, Virat Kohli's ODI record
Babar Azam breaks Hashim Amla, Virat Kohli’s ODI record
Danish Aziz vows to ‘live up to the expectations’
Danish Aziz vows to ‘live up to the expectations’
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.