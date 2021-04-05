Fakhar Zaman’s runout: Was De Kock guilty of fake fielding?

South Africa’s wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock is in the news for all the wrong reasons after his gesture during Fakhar Zaman’s run-out in the second ODI against Pakistan on Sunday started a debate on social media.

In the final over of the match when the Men-in-Green needed 31 runs to clinch an unlikely victory, the wicketkeeper gestured Aiden Markram to throw to the bowler’s end which led Fakhar to slow down and was left surprised when the ball hit the stumps at the batsman’s end where he was clearly short.

The replay caused confusion in the mind of the viewers where some claimed that De Kock was guilty of fake fielding which is against the International Cricket Council (ICC) laws whereas some believed that the argument has no ground.

That probably was fake fielding, but the game was gone by then anyway.



That law shouldn’t exist though; it’s such a clever thing to pull off. #SAvsPak — Danyal Rasool (@Danny61000) April 4, 2021

Fakhar Zaman’s run out cost Pakistan 7 runs and a ball. Under the rules, PAK should’ve received 7 runs (two by Fakhar and 5 penalty). Plus, the ball should have not been counted as it was dead.



Equation that was 31 off 6 balls should have become 24 off 6 with Fakhar on 194. — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) April 4, 2021

If there was a law in cricket which said that “The Batsman Shall Respond To Cues From The Wicketkeeper When Judging A Run”, then the people who say de Kock deliberately mislead Zaman would have a point. But there isn’t. So they don’t. — cricketingview (@cricketingview) April 4, 2021

Exactly! I don’t understand what people are outraging about. QDK did nothing to stop the batsman from watching the ball. If people say what he did was illegal, then by extension of this logic, Pant’s loud squeals when the batsmen set off would also be illegal, which it isn’t. — Pravin C (@pravin1606) April 4, 2021

Tonight Quinton de Kock will pass a sleepless night. Stand in front of the mirror young man. You need to apologise to the batsman publicly. You have embarassed great cricketers of your country. — Makarand Waingankar (@wmakarand) April 4, 2021

Think the cheeky laugh in the end tells you a story,a rule is a rule & this qualifies as deception under the law. #SAvPAK pic.twitter.com/v3hWcvN7EJ — zainab abbas (@ZAbbasOfficial) April 4, 2021

If the umpires had seen it as an attempt to distract or deceive Fakhar, then he would have been not out, 5 penalty runs awarded plus the 2 runs they had ran, and the batsmen could choose who faces the next ball #SAvPAK #Cricket pic.twitter.com/mJ1mBo6ejd — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) April 5, 2021

Record breaking inning. Simply Outstanding @FakharZamanLive 🇵🇰. What about this cheeky giggle from Quinton tells you 🤔? #SAvPAK pic.twitter.com/5HD0sLYTk1 — Waqar Younis (@waqyounis99) April 4, 2021

The ICC law stated that:

41.5: Deliberate distraction, deception or obstruction of batsman

41.5.1 In addition to 41.4, it is unfair for any fielder wilfully to attempt, by word or action, to distract, deceive or obstruct either batsman after the striker has received the ball.

41.5.2 It is for either one of the umpires to decide whether any distraction, deception or obstruction is wilful or not.

41.5.3 If either umpire considers that a fielder has caused or attempted to cause such a distraction, deception or obstruction, he/she shall immediately call and signal Dead ball and inform the other umpire of the reason for the call.

41.5.4 Neither batsman shall be dismissed from that delivery.

So far, there has been no clarification from the ICC regarding the event. Zaman, while talking to the media in the post-match talk, took the responsibility for the dismissal.

“I was looking at Haris Rauf because I thought the run-out would be at his end,” he said. “It was my own fault.”

Some reports on social media suggested that Pakistan team management has asked for clarification from the match referee regarding the incident.