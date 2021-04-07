Fakhar, Zahid included in Pakistan squad for South Africa T20Is

Wrist-spinner Zahid Mahmood and in-form opener Fakhar Zaman has been included in Pakistan squad for the T20I series against South Africa.

Fakhar, who has been in fine nick on the tour, has been added to the Men-in-Green’s squad on the request of the team management. The left-hander scored 302 runs in the ongoing three-match ODI series.

Meanwhile, Mahmood has been added to the side as a replacement of all-rounder Shadab Khan, who was ruled out from the remaining tours of South Africa and Zimbabwe after suffering a toe injury during second ODI at the Wanderers Stadium.

Zahid was originally named in the two-Test squad against Zimbabwe while Fakhar was initially in the squad for the ODIs.

Both the changes were approved by the national selection committee on the request of the team management and was confirmed by the Pakistan Cricket Board in a press release.