Wednesday, April 7, 2021  | 23 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Cricket

Fakhar, Zahid included in Pakistan squad for South Africa T20Is

The four-match T20I series will start from April 10

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
Fakhar, Zahid included in Pakistan squad for South Africa T20Is

Photo: AFP

Wrist-spinner Zahid Mahmood and in-form opener Fakhar Zaman has been included in Pakistan squad for the T20I series against South Africa.

Fakhar, who has been in fine nick on the tour, has been added to the Men-in-Green’s squad on the request of the team management. The left-hander scored 302 runs in the ongoing three-match ODI series.

Meanwhile, Mahmood has been added to the side as a replacement of all-rounder Shadab Khan, who was ruled out from the remaining tours of South Africa and Zimbabwe after suffering a toe injury during second ODI at the Wanderers Stadium.

Zahid was originally named in the two-Test squad against Zimbabwe while Fakhar was initially in the squad for the ODIs.

Both the changes were approved by the national selection committee on the request of the team management and was confirmed by the Pakistan Cricket Board in a press release.

FaceBook WhatsApp
fakhar zaman South Africa
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Zahid Mahmood, Pakistan, Fakhar Zaman, PCB, South Africa, PAK v SA
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Fakhar Zaman’s runout: Was De Kock guilty of fake fielding?
Fakhar Zaman’s runout: Was De Kock guilty of fake fielding?
Zaman’s masterclass in vain as South Africa clinch second ODI
Zaman’s masterclass in vain as South Africa clinch second ODI
Pakistan to make changes for third South Africa ODI: reports
Pakistan to make changes for third South Africa ODI: reports
Babar, Imam star Pakistan down South Africa in first ODI
Babar, Imam star Pakistan down South Africa in first ODI
Shadab Khan ruled out of South Africa, Zimbabwe tours
Shadab Khan ruled out of South Africa, Zimbabwe tours
FIFA suspends Pakistan’s membership following hostile PFF takeover
FIFA suspends Pakistan’s membership following hostile PFF takeover
De Kock guilty of ‘deception’ in Fakhar Zaman’s runout: Pollock
De Kock guilty of ‘deception’ in Fakhar Zaman’s runout: Pollock
Ahead of third ODI: Pakistan’s performance historically in series deciders
Ahead of third ODI: Pakistan’s performance historically in series deciders
On this day in 1978: Pakistan ruled the hockey world
On this day in 1978: Pakistan ruled the hockey world
Third ODI: Dominant Pakistan down South Africa to clinch series
Third ODI: Dominant Pakistan down South Africa to clinch series
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.