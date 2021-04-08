Fakhar optimistic to carry rich form in South Africa T20Is

Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman is optimistic to carry his great form with the bat in the forthcoming T20Is against South Africa.

The four-match series in the 20-over format will be starting from Saturday with a fixture in Johannesburg.

“I am confident to carry my form in the T20Is,” said Fakhar while talking to media in a virtual press conference on Thursday. “I want to thank the team management for showing their confidence in me. The credit for the victory [in the ODIs] goes to the team management. I will continue to work hard to improve myself in all formats of the game.”

The left-hander had an outstanding time with the bat in the recently concluded three-match series in the 50-over format where he was named the Player-of-the-Series after being able to score 302 runs at an average of more than 100, which included a marathon 193-run knock in the second ODI.

Due to that performance, the Lahore Qalandars’ opening batsman was selected in the T20I squad as well.