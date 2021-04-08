Thursday, April 8, 2021  | 24 Shaaban, 1442
Fakhar optimistic to carry rich form in South Africa T20Is

Four-match series will start from April 10

Posted: Apr 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Photo: AFP

Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman is optimistic to carry his great form with the bat in the forthcoming T20Is against South Africa.

The four-match series in the 20-over format will be starting from Saturday with a fixture in Johannesburg.

“I am confident to carry my form in the T20Is,” said Fakhar while talking to media in a virtual press conference on Thursday. “I want to thank the team management for showing their confidence in me. The credit for the victory [in the ODIs] goes to the team management. I will continue to work hard to improve myself in all formats of the game.”

The left-hander had an outstanding time with the bat in the recently concluded three-match series in the 50-over format where he was named the Player-of-the-Series after being able to score 302 runs at an average of more than 100, which included a marathon 193-run knock in the second ODI.

Due to that performance, the Lahore Qalandars’ opening batsman was selected in the T20I squad as well.

