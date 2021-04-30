Friday, April 30, 2021  | 17 Ramadhan, 1442
England to play Tests in Pakistan next year: Fawad Chaudhary

Federal Minister for information announced development on Twitter

Photo: AFP

Federal Minister for information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhary has revealed that England will tour Pakistan again next year for a full Test series.

The Eoin Morgan-led side is already scheduled to visit the country in October for a two-match series ahead of T20I World Cup in India.

The federal minister made the announcement on Twitter after meeting with the British High Commissioner to Pakistan Christian Turner.

Hasan opens up about sharing new ball with Shaheen

The news will be an exciting one for the cricket fans in the country as England have not visited Pakistan since 2005.

