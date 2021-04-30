England to play Tests in Pakistan next year: Fawad Chaudhary

Federal Minister for information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhary has revealed that England will tour Pakistan again next year for a full Test series.

The Eoin Morgan-led side is already scheduled to visit the country in October for a two-match series ahead of T20I World Cup in India.

The federal minister made the announcement on Twitter after meeting with the British High Commissioner to Pakistan Christian Turner.

Hasan opens up about sharing new ball with Shaheen

Lovely meeting my friend ⁦@CTurnerFCDO⁩ Extremely delighted to know that after the gap of sixteen years,October this year English Cricket Team will be visiting Pak and next year again for a full test series,we have come a long way from the devastating attack on SL team pic.twitter.com/dqb8oms19c — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) April 30, 2021

The news will be an exciting one for the cricket fans in the country as England have not visited Pakistan since 2005.