Saturday, April 24, 2021  | 11 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Sports

Dark day for Pakistan cricket: Ramiz Raja on Zimbabwe defeat

Team suffered a 19-run defeat in the second T20I

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Dark day for Pakistan cricket: Ramiz Raja on Zimbabwe defeat

Photo: AFP

Former Pakistan cricketer Ramiz Raja has termed Zimbabwe defeat a dark day in Pakistan’s cricket history.

The Men in Green suffered a 19-run defeat in the second T20I on Friday against the 11th ranked team in the ICC rankings.

The former opener expressed his disappointment and anger over the Pakistan team’s below-par performance saying that the batsmen lack technique. “Pakistan players played reckless shots and there was no technique or partnership,” said Ramiz in video posted on his YouTube channel.

“I am shocked as to whether I should analyse this or express anger over this. This clearly is a very dark moment in our history,” he added.

Related: Babar Azam blames batsmen for ‘painful’ Zimbabwe defeat

Ramiz further said that Pakistan batting looked ordinary against Zimbabwe pacer Blessing Muzarabani. “Muzarabani was the only quality bowler in their [Zimbabwe] lineup,” he said. “If you get a chance to watch the replays, you will see that our batting seemed so ordinary against him.”

FaceBook WhatsApp
pakistan cricket Ramiz Raja
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Pakistan, Ramiz Raja, Zimbabwe, Cricket, PAK v ZIM, 2nd T20I
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Waqar Younis to miss Zimbabwe tour
Waqar Younis to miss Zimbabwe tour
Babar reveals how Kohli’s advice helped in batting improvement
Babar reveals how Kohli’s advice helped in batting improvement
Mohammad Rizwan reveals reason behind successful return to Pakistan team
Mohammad Rizwan reveals reason behind successful return to Pakistan team
Selecting only young players in T20I, ODI not correct: Younis
Selecting only young players in T20I, ODI not correct: Younis
Rizwan, Usman star as Pakistan down Zimbabwe in first T20I
Rizwan, Usman star as Pakistan down Zimbabwe in first T20I
Misbah hints at playing youngsters in Zimbabwe T20Is
Misbah hints at playing youngsters in Zimbabwe T20Is
Younis Khan backs ‘future star’ Haider Ali after consistent failures
Younis Khan backs ‘future star’ Haider Ali after consistent failures
Luke Jongwe stars as Zimbabwe stun Pakistan in second T20I
Luke Jongwe stars as Zimbabwe stun Pakistan in second T20I
T20I World Cup: BCCI receives approval for Pakistan team visas
T20I World Cup: BCCI receives approval for Pakistan team visas
Misbah-ul-Haq opens up about claims regarding Asif Ali’s unjustified selection
Misbah-ul-Haq opens up about claims regarding Asif Ali’s unjustified selection
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.