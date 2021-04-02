Friday, April 2, 2021  | 18 Shaaban, 1442
Cricket

All-rounder makes his ODI debut in series opener against Proteas

Posted: Apr 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Danish Aziz vows to ‘live up to the expectations’

Photo Courtesy: PCB

Young all-rounder Danish Aziz on Friday said that he will try to live up to the expectations as he is set to play his maiden ODI against South Africa.

The 25-year-old was given his ODI cap ahead of the series opener against the Proteas at Centurion. He was included in the squad after consistent performances in domestic cricket.

“I will try to give my best and live up to the expectations,” said Danish in a video released by the Pakistan Cricket Board on their Twitter account. “Everyone has given me confidence and asked me to play my natural game.”

The 25-year-old was handed his One-day International cap by former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed.

“Obviously, I am very excited,” he said. “It is a dream for every player to play for Pakistan and today is the day. There is a long journey behind it.”

Cricket Danish Aziz Pakistan South Africa
 
MOST READ
