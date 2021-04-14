Wednesday, April 14, 2021  | 1 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
Sports

Cricket fraternity pays tribute to Babar Azam

Pakistan captain dethroned India’s Virat Kohli in recent ODI rankings

Posted: Apr 14, 2021
Cricket fraternity pays tribute to Babar Azam

Photo: AFP

Pakistan’s cricket fraternity has paid tribute to star batsman Babar Azam after he was officially announced as the best batsman in the world in the 50-over format.

The right-hander achieved the feat after scoring 228 runs in the recently three-match ODI series against South Africa which helped him overtake India’s captain Virat Kohli in the ICC Rankings.

Following the announcement on Wednesday, former and current cricketers have paid homage to Babar for becoming only the fourth batsman from Pakistan to hold the top spot in the ICC ODI Rankings.

ICC Rankings: Babar overtakes Kohli to become best ODI batsman

In the updated ICC Rankings for batsmen in ODIs, Pakistan captain tops the chart with 865 points followed by Kohli, who has 857 points.

