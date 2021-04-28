Wednesday, April 28, 2021  | 15 Ramadhan, 1442
HOME > Cricket

Salman Butt questions management’s decision to ignore Shoaib Malik

Veteran all-rounder has not represented Pakistan since September 2020

Salman Butt questions management's decision to ignore Shoaib Malik

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt has questioned the team management’s decision to ignore Shoaib Malik in the T20 Internationals.

The Men-in-Green have managed to registered series wins against South Africa and Zimbabwe but despite the success, there have been concerns showed from the former cricketers about the overall progress of the team in white-ball cricket.

Butt, while talking on his YouTube channel, reiterated that the team management should utilise whoever is fit and good enough to represent the country regardless of their age.

“There is Shoaib Malik who is older than all the players being considered for a role in the middle-order,” he said. “He is fit, has scored tons of runs both in international cricket as well in different leagues and has a reasonable strike-rate as well. So I think questions should be asked from the people making these decisions regarding what problem do they have with a player like him.

“If you don’t want to select a player like Malik then at least explain us who do you think is better than him but don’t just drop him claiming that oh we are moving forward. We are just month’s away from the World Cup and this is where we are because of these policies. He is fit, he is available, use him till you prepare a youngster to take over from him. It’s a simple rule.”

The 39-year-old has represented Pakistan in 116 T20Is where he has managed to score 2,335 runs at an average of 31.13 along with a strike-rate of 124.20 and also has 28 wickets to his name.

