Coronavirus crisis: Ashwin, three Australian cricketers withdraw from IPL 2021

Two Australian cricketers became the latest to pull out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Monday as pressure grows on the tournament following a devastating coronavirus surge.

India’s veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin became the first high-profile player to publicly announced on Sunday his withdrawal from the mega-event ‘to support his family’ during the pandemic.

I would be taking a break from this years IPL from tomorrow. My family and extended family are putting up a fight against #COVID19 and I want to support them during these tough times. I expect to return to play if things go in the right direction. Thank you @DelhiCapitals 🙏🙏 — Stay home stay safe! Take your vaccine🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) April 25, 2021

The IPL has attracted criticism for continuing even as India’s health care system reels from 350,000 daily infections and almost 3,000 deaths a day from the virus.

Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson’s franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) tweeted that the players are “returning to Australia for personal reasons and will be unavailable for the remainder of #IPL2021”.

Official Announcment:



Adam Zampa & Kane Richardson are returning to Australia for personal reasons and will be unavailable for the remainder of #IPL2021. Royal Challengers Bangalore management respects their decision and offers them complete support.#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/NfzIOW5Pwl — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 26, 2021

Rajasthan Royals said that their pacer AJ Tye also flew back to Australia on Sunday.

AJ Tye flew back to Australia earlier today due to personal reasons. We will continue to offer any support he may need.#RoyalsFamily — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 25, 2021

The bowler was quoted by Australian radio station SEN WA that more Australians may follow suit.

“Some of the guys are very interested in what route I took home and how I approached it. Other guys are just happy to make sure I’m OK and make sure I’m in a good space,” Tye told the station, according to its website. “There are some concerns. I’m not sure if I’ll be the only one, but that’s too early for me to say.”