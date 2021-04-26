Monday, April 26, 2021  | 13 Ramadhan, 1442
Coronavirus crisis: Ashwin, three Australian cricketers withdraw from IPL 2021

India recorded more than 350,000 cases of pathogen on Sunday

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Apr 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo Courtesy: IPL/BCCI

Two Australian cricketers became the latest to pull out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Monday as pressure grows on the tournament following a devastating coronavirus surge.

India’s veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin became the first high-profile player to publicly announced on Sunday his withdrawal from the mega-event ‘to support his family’ during the pandemic.

The IPL has attracted criticism for continuing even as India’s health care system reels from 350,000 daily infections and almost 3,000 deaths a day from the virus.

Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson’s franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) tweeted that the players are “returning to Australia for personal reasons and will be unavailable for the remainder of #IPL2021”.

Rajasthan Royals said that their pacer AJ Tye also flew back to Australia on Sunday.

The bowler was quoted by Australian radio station SEN WA that more Australians may follow suit.

“Some of the guys are very interested in what route I took home and how I approached it. Other guys are just happy to make sure I’m OK and make sure I’m in a good space,” Tye told the station, according to its website. “There are some concerns. I’m not sure if I’ll be the only one, but that’s too early for me to say.”

