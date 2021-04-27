Tuesday, April 27, 2021  | 14 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Sports

Colin Munro joins Islamabad United for reaming PSL matches

The tournament is set to resume on June 1

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Colin Munro joins Islamabad United for reaming PSL matches

Photo: AFP

New Zealand opener Colin Munro has joined Islamabad United for the remaining Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches.

The announcement was made public by the franchise via Tweet stating, “We are delighted to announce that Colin Munro will be joining Islamabad United for the remaining PSL games.”

The 34-year-old had initially withdrawn himself from the cash-rich T20 league this year due to complications with the quarantine restrictions in New Zealand.

PSL 2021 replacement draft to take place on April 28

The Black Caps’ International had a really good time for United during the last campaign where he managed to score 258 runs at an average of 35.42.

The sixth edition of Pakistan’s premier T20 competition was postponed indefinitely in early March after seven players and staff members tested positive for coronavirus.

However, it is now set to resume from June 1st where all the matches will be played in Karachi.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Colin Munro HBLPSL6 Islamabad United pakistan super league
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Islamabad United, Pakistan Super League, Colin Munro, PSL6
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Mohammad Amir opens up about retirement decision from international cricket
Mohammad Amir opens up about retirement decision from international cricket
Under Misbah, Pakistan team becoming a study in mediocrity
Under Misbah, Pakistan team becoming a study in mediocrity
Selecting only young players in T20I, ODI not correct: Younis
Selecting only young players in T20I, ODI not correct: Younis
Misbah hints at playing youngsters in Zimbabwe T20Is
Misbah hints at playing youngsters in Zimbabwe T20Is
PSL 2021 replacement draft to take place next week: reports
PSL 2021 replacement draft to take place next week: reports
Rizwan, Usman star as Pakistan down Zimbabwe in first T20I
Rizwan, Usman star as Pakistan down Zimbabwe in first T20I
Luke Jongwe stars as Zimbabwe stun Pakistan in second T20I
Luke Jongwe stars as Zimbabwe stun Pakistan in second T20I
Dark day for Pakistan cricket: Ramiz Raja on Zimbabwe defeat
Dark day for Pakistan cricket: Ramiz Raja on Zimbabwe defeat
Misbah-ul-Haq opens up about claims regarding Asif Ali’s unjustified selection
Misbah-ul-Haq opens up about claims regarding Asif Ali’s unjustified selection
Zimbabwe defeat: Shoaib Malik calls for change in team management
Zimbabwe defeat: Shoaib Malik calls for change in team management
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.