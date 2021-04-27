Colin Munro joins Islamabad United for reaming PSL matches

New Zealand opener Colin Munro has joined Islamabad United for the remaining Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches.

The announcement was made public by the franchise via Tweet stating, “We are delighted to announce that Colin Munro will be joining Islamabad United for the remaining PSL games.”

The 34-year-old had initially withdrawn himself from the cash-rich T20 league this year due to complications with the quarantine restrictions in New Zealand.

PSL 2021 replacement draft to take place on April 28

The Black Caps’ International had a really good time for United during the last campaign where he managed to score 258 runs at an average of 35.42.

The sixth edition of Pakistan’s premier T20 competition was postponed indefinitely in early March after seven players and staff members tested positive for coronavirus.

However, it is now set to resume from June 1st where all the matches will be played in Karachi.