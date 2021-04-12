Monday, April 12, 2021  | 28 Shaaban, 1442
Champions League: Tensions at Bayern ahead of crunch PSG clash

Defending champions suffer 3-2 defeat in the first-leg

Posted: Apr 12, 2021
Posted: Apr 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 55 mins ago
Photo: AFP

Tensions are increasing at Bayern Munich between coach Hansi Flick and Sports Director Hasan Salihamidzic that is providing an unwelcome distraction which threatens to derail the holders ahead of their crunch Champions League quarterfinala return-leg against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on Tuesday.

Bayern must overturn a 3-2 first-leg defeat with an injury-hit squad missing injured top scorer Robert Lewandowski.

The Bavarian giants have nine players sidelined by injury, suspension or, in the case of Germany winger Serge Gnabry, quarantined by Covid-19.

Flick resorted to fielding two reserve team players in Saturday’s 1-1 home draw with Union Berlin.

Champions League: Flick rues missed chances as PSG down Bayern

Kingsley Coman picked up a leg knock and although Flick is hopeful the French winger can recover to face his former club, both midfielder Leon Goretzka and defender Niklas Suele are struggling.

“We are top of the Bundesliga and have a chance to reach the Champions League semi-finals, that’s my responsibility – everything else is not my thing,” Flick insisted Saturday.

However, the friction between him and Salihamidzic has certainly become a “thing” for Flick and an unwanted distraction.

In March, he revealed he had held clear-the-air talks with Salihamidzic, but tensions continue to simmer.

In a passionate monologue lasting nearly five minutes on Friday, Flick admitted being “fed up” with constant questions about his future and, from now on, will refuse to discuss the topic.

Before the weekend draw, Flick would only curtly reply “Next question” when asked about the obvious discord.

Bayern’s star-studded squad support Flick, but Salihamidzic holds the power due to his promotion to the club’s executive board last year.

As the team’s spokesman, Manuel Neuer has publicly voiced his backing for Flick.

“He is the right coach for us, we saw that in our results last year and we would be happy if he keeps going”, said he Bayern captain, before calling for “a bit more calm”.

We deserved victory, says Zidane as Real Madrid down Barcelona

Bayern fans are also behind Flick. In a poll by Munich-based paper TZ, 89 percent want the treble-winning coach to stay on.

However, despite winning all six available titles over the last 12 months Flick, whose contract runs until 2023, seems to be on rocky ground with Salihamidzic, his immediate boss.

‘Strong opinions’

Tensions flared when Salihamidzic confirmed last week that Jerome Boateng will not be offered a contract extension at the end of the season, while Flick implied he wants to keep the veteran defender.

In a thinly-veiled dig at Salihamidzic’s recruitment policy, Flick said last year’s squad “was better”.

Flick has not helped his cause by refusing to rule out replacing Joachim Loew as Germany coach after the Euro 2020 finals.

He is also running out of time.

