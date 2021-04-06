Champions League quarterfinals: Real Madrid, Liverpool’s clash in numbers

In a repeat of the 2018 Champions League final, Real Madrid will face Liverpool in the first-leg of the quarterfinals on Tuesday at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano.

The high-stake clash will be played behind closed doors due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Both sides will be missing their key players due to injuries with the likes of Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos, Liverpool’s central defender Virgil van Dijk, midfielder Jordan Henderson among the noticeable absentees.

Here are some interesting stats that you need to know:

Head-to-head:

The sides have twice met in European Cup finals, Liverpool winning the 1981 decider in Paris—the teams’ first triumph—and Madrid claiming their 13th title, and third in a row, in Kyiv in 2018.

Overall, they’ve met six times where both teams came out on top on three occasions each.

Other stats:

36—Is the number of times Madrid made it through to the last-eight of the European Cup, most by any team in the history of the competition. Their record is 29 wins and 6 defeats.

17—Times Los Blancos topped that group stage in Europe’s elite club competition, second-best behind arch-rivals Barcelona’s tally of 21.

11—Is the number of matches won by Liverpool in their last 15 outings in the quarterfinals of the European Cup.

15—Is the number of matches the Reds have won out of their last 23 European fixtures, with just three defeats.

2—Are the number of times Premier League side have won against their Spanish counterparts in the last 12 meetings in the European club football competitions.