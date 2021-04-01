Thursday, April 1, 2021  | 17 Shaaban, 1442
HOME > Sports

Bonucci tests positive for Covid after Italy return

The 33-year-old is isolating in the Juventus team's J-Hotel

Posted: Apr 1, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Bonucci tests positive for Covid after Italy return

Photo: AFP

Juventus centre-back Leonardo Bonucci has tested positive for Covid-19 after returning from international duty with Italy, the club announced on Thursday.

“Bonucci underwent a test for Covid-19 which came back positive,” Juventus said in a statement.

“The player has already been placed in home isolation.”

Turkey defender Merih Demiral also tested positive while with his national side and returned to Turin on a medical flight, the team said.

The 33-year-old is isolating in the Juventus team’s J-Hotel.

Both players will miss Saturday’s Turin derby against Torino.

Four members of Italy’s staff contracted the virus during the World Cup qualifiers, the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) said Wednesday after the team’s 2-0 World Cup qualifying win in Lithuania.

The Azzurri also played in Bulgaria on Sunday where they won by the same scoreline.

The entire Italy team had been tested in Sofia on Monday, with negative results, but on Tuesday a staff member complained of mild symptoms with a sore throat.

The person was isolated and returned to Italy where a test was positive.

italy Juventus
 
