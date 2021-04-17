Saturday, April 17, 2021  | 4 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
Sports

Bismah Maroof takes indefinite break from cricket

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 17, 2021
Posted: Apr 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo: AFP

Pakistan Women’s captain Bismah Maroof has announced that she is taking an indefinite break from cricket.

The 29-year-old announced the development on Friday where she expressed excitement about entering a new phase in her life.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) congratulated the skipper and wished her good luck.

Babar reveals how Kohli’s advice helped in batting improvement

Maroof last featured for Pakistan during the T20 World Cup in Australia last year. She pulled out of the tours of South Africa and Zimbabwe earlier this year owing to “family reasons”, with Javeria Khan stepping in as captain.

As per the ESPNCricinfo, the PCB’s central contracts for its women cricketers does not have any specific clauses covering the maternity leaves but the board, taking this as an opportunity, is now likely to amend the contracts.

Maroof has represented Pakistan in 108 ODIs and the same number of T20Is since making her debut in 2006.

