Bismah Maroof takes indefinite break from cricket

Pakistan Women’s captain Bismah Maroof has announced that she is taking an indefinite break from cricket.

The 29-year-old announced the development on Friday where she expressed excitement about entering a new phase in her life.

I am delighted to announce that I am entering a new chapter in my life as motherhood beckons. I would like to wish the Pakistan women’s team the very best as I take an indefinite break from cricket. Request for prayers and support. Thank you 🤗 — Bismah Maroof (@maroof_bismah) April 16, 2021

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) congratulated the skipper and wished her good luck.

Congratulations Bismah! We wish you and your family the very best as you enter this new phase of your life. https://t.co/aJJFXwKE3X — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) April 16, 2021

Maroof last featured for Pakistan during the T20 World Cup in Australia last year. She pulled out of the tours of South Africa and Zimbabwe earlier this year owing to “family reasons”, with Javeria Khan stepping in as captain.

As per the ESPNCricinfo, the PCB’s central contracts for its women cricketers does not have any specific clauses covering the maternity leaves but the board, taking this as an opportunity, is now likely to amend the contracts.

Maroof has represented Pakistan in 108 ODIs and the same number of T20Is since making her debut in 2006.