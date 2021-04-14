Wednesday, April 14, 2021  | 1 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
Sports

Bayern captain Neuer says losing PSG tie was ‘annoying’

Holders were eliminated from the Champions League on away-goals

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 11 hours ago
Posted: Apr 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 11 hours ago
Photo: Twitter/ FC Bayen

Bayern Munich captain Manuel Neuer said his team paid for missing several chances in the first-leg after the German side’s Champions League title defence ended with a loss on away goals to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on Tuesday.

Despite a 1-0 quarter-final second-leg victory at the Parc des Princes, Bayern were dumped out of Europe after a 3-3 aggregate draw.

“It wasn’t tonight that saw us knocked out,” Neuer said. “It’s annoying, especially when you look at the first game where we missed a lot of chances and conceded too many goals. It’s difficult when you play against such a great team. We still had a top team on the pitch that gave everything.”

“The 1-0 win here was deserved but it was the result in Munich (3-2 loss) which wasn’t good. We were in a bad position at kick-off,” he added.

Bayern dominated for long periods over the tie, especially in the first leg when they had 31 attempts at the PSG goal but could only convert two of them without injured top-scorer Robert Lewandowski and winger Serge Gnabry.

In front of empty stands: Liverpool face herculean task against Real

“Was Lewandowski missed? We missed all the players who weren’t there tonight. Against a classy team like PSG, it’s difficult.

“But the players who were on the pitch gave it their all.”

Hansi Flick’s Bayern will now turn their attentions to winning a ninth straight Bundesliga title, with the Bavarian giants sitting five points clear of second-placed RB Leipzig in the table.

“We have a good chance of winning the Bundesliga, at the end it will still be a positive season,” insisted Neuer.

Bayern Munich champions league psg
 
