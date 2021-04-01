Babar vows to play ‘fearless’ cricket in South Africa ODIs

Captain and star batsman Babar Azam has reiterated that Pakistan will play ‘fearless’ cricket in the upcoming three-match ODI series against South Africa.

The Men-in-Green will face Proteas in the opening fixture of the 50-over contest on Friday in Centurion.

In a video posted by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday, Babar expressed optimism about the team’s chances on the tour.

“I am very satisfied with the team’s preparation,” he said. “We have worked really hard in four days to acclimatize with the different conditions here. There is clearly more bounce to offer for fast-bowlers. I think these conditions will serve better for the home team but we are confident of keeping the winning momentum going by playing fearless cricket.”

Talking about the team’s composition, the star batsman is of the opinion that the playing XI will be decided by looking at the surface on the morning of the match.

“I think all boys are very confident ahead of the series,” he said. “In a format like ODI, a team who performs on the day will have a better chance of securing a positive result.

“The team composition will be decided on the morning of the match as all the players in the squad are best in Pakistan. The most important thing is that all players are fit and available for selection.”

This will be Pakistan’s first outing in a 50-over contest ever since facing Zimbabwe in a three-match series in early November 2020.