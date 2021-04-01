Thursday, April 1, 2021  | 17 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Cricket

Babar vows to play ‘fearless’ cricket in South Africa ODIs

Pakistan face Proteas in first of three fixtures on Friday

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 7 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 7 hours ago
Babar vows to play ‘fearless’ cricket in South Africa ODIs

Photo Courtesy: PCB

Captain and star batsman Babar Azam has reiterated that Pakistan will play ‘fearless’ cricket in the upcoming three-match ODI series against South Africa.

The Men-in-Green will face Proteas in the opening fixture of the 50-over contest on Friday in Centurion.

In a video posted by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday, Babar expressed optimism about the team’s chances on the tour.

“I am very satisfied with the team’s preparation,” he said. “We have worked really hard in four days to acclimatize with the different conditions here. There is clearly more bounce to offer for fast-bowlers. I think these conditions will serve better for the home team but we are confident of keeping the winning momentum going by playing fearless cricket.”

Talking about the team’s composition, the star batsman is of the opinion that the playing XI will be decided by looking at the surface on the morning of the match.

“I think all boys are very confident ahead of the series,” he said. “In a format like ODI, a team who performs on the day will have a better chance of securing a positive result.

“The team composition will be decided on the morning of the match as all the players in the squad are best in Pakistan. The most important thing is that all players are fit and available for selection.”

This will be Pakistan’s first outing in a 50-over contest ever since facing Zimbabwe in a three-match series in early November 2020.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Babar Azam Cricket Pakistan South Africa
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Wasim opens up about Amir’s retirement from international cricket
Wasim opens up about Amir’s retirement from international cricket
Pakistan team suffer injury blow ahead of South Africa ODIs
Pakistan team suffer injury blow ahead of South Africa ODIs
Misbah denies rift rumours with chief selector over Sharjeel’s inclusion
Misbah denies rift rumours with chief selector over Sharjeel’s inclusion
Pakistan team departs for South Africa, Zimbabwe tours
Pakistan team departs for South Africa, Zimbabwe tours
PFF headquarters attack: FIFA ban looms large over Pakistan football
PFF headquarters attack: FIFA ban looms large over Pakistan football
Harare to host all Zimbabwe, Pakistan fixtures
Harare to host all Zimbabwe, Pakistan fixtures
Misbah-ul-Haq reveals objectives for South Africa, Zimbabwe tours
Misbah-ul-Haq reveals objectives for South Africa, Zimbabwe tours
Exclusive: How the hostile takeover of PFF headquarters unfolded
Exclusive: How the hostile takeover of PFF headquarters unfolded
Misbah-ul-Haq optimistic Centurion, Wanderers pitches to favour Pakistan
Misbah-ul-Haq optimistic Centurion, Wanderers pitches to favour Pakistan
FIFA gives 24-hour ultimatum to end PFF’s hostile takeover
FIFA gives 24-hour ultimatum to end PFF’s hostile takeover
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.