Thursday, April 8, 2021  | 24 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Cricket

Babar vows to keep momentum in South Africa T20Is

Men-in-Green clinched the three-match ODI series 2-1 against Proteas

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Babar vows to keep momentum in South Africa T20Is

Photo: PCB

Pakistan captain Babar Azam was satisfied with the team’s performance in the recently concluded ODI series against South Africa as the Men-in-Green are now gearing up for T20I showdown against the Proteas.

Babar-led side clinched the three-match series with the score of 2-1 in Centurion on Wednesday, where the visitors top-order once again played a key role.

“I am very confident with the side,” said Babar while talking to the media. “I am very happy with the performance of the top order in difficult conditions like South Africa. It gives us a lot of confidence heading into the T20Is.”

“It was the responsibility of the top-order to take our innings deep, which we did. Throughout the series, our batsmen did well, especially Fakhar [Zaman] and Imam[-ul Haq], and we wanted to continue our momentum. We wanted to finish the innings off and I was happy to be there till the end.”

Fakhar Zaman finished the ODI series as top runs getter with 302, while skipper, who himself had a great run with the bat, notched over 200 runs in the three 50-overs games.

Babar also admitted that the middle-order struggled during the series, but backed them to perform well in the upcoming matches.

“We know we are missing a responsible player in middle-order and including Sarfaraz in the side was aimed at that,” said Babar. “He [Sarfaraz] is our senior player and he knows how to carry the game forward.”

FaceBook WhatsApp
Babar Azam Cricket PCB South Africa
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Fakhar Zaman’s runout: Was De Kock guilty of fake fielding?
Fakhar Zaman’s runout: Was De Kock guilty of fake fielding?
Zaman’s masterclass in vain as South Africa clinch second ODI
Zaman’s masterclass in vain as South Africa clinch second ODI
Pakistan to make changes for third South Africa ODI: reports
Pakistan to make changes for third South Africa ODI: reports
Babar, Imam star Pakistan down South Africa in first ODI
Babar, Imam star Pakistan down South Africa in first ODI
De Kock guilty of ‘deception’ in Fakhar Zaman’s runout: Pollock
De Kock guilty of ‘deception’ in Fakhar Zaman’s runout: Pollock
Third ODI: Dominant Pakistan down South Africa to clinch series
Third ODI: Dominant Pakistan down South Africa to clinch series
Shadab Khan ruled out of South Africa, Zimbabwe tours
Shadab Khan ruled out of South Africa, Zimbabwe tours
FIFA suspends Pakistan’s membership following hostile PFF takeover
FIFA suspends Pakistan’s membership following hostile PFF takeover
Ahead of third ODI: Pakistan’s performance historically in series deciders
Ahead of third ODI: Pakistan’s performance historically in series deciders
On this day in 1978: Pakistan ruled the hockey world
On this day in 1978: Pakistan ruled the hockey world
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.