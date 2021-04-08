Babar vows to keep momentum in South Africa T20Is

Pakistan captain Babar Azam was satisfied with the team’s performance in the recently concluded ODI series against South Africa as the Men-in-Green are now gearing up for T20I showdown against the Proteas.

Babar-led side clinched the three-match series with the score of 2-1 in Centurion on Wednesday, where the visitors top-order once again played a key role.

“I am very confident with the side,” said Babar while talking to the media. “I am very happy with the performance of the top order in difficult conditions like South Africa. It gives us a lot of confidence heading into the T20Is.”

“It was the responsibility of the top-order to take our innings deep, which we did. Throughout the series, our batsmen did well, especially Fakhar [Zaman] and Imam[-ul Haq], and we wanted to continue our momentum. We wanted to finish the innings off and I was happy to be there till the end.”

Fakhar Zaman finished the ODI series as top runs getter with 302, while skipper, who himself had a great run with the bat, notched over 200 runs in the three 50-overs games.

Babar also admitted that the middle-order struggled during the series, but backed them to perform well in the upcoming matches.

“We know we are missing a responsible player in middle-order and including Sarfaraz in the side was aimed at that,” said Babar. “He [Sarfaraz] is our senior player and he knows how to carry the game forward.”