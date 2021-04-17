Saturday, April 17, 2021  | 4 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
Sports

Babar reveals how Kohli’s advice helped in batting improvement

Right-hander becomes top-ranked ODI batsman earlier this week

Posted: Apr 17, 2021
Posted: Apr 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Babar reveals how Kohli’s advice helped in batting improvement

Photo: AFP

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has revealed that the advice of India’s skipper Virat Kohli has helped him in improve his batting.

The prolific batsman dethroned the 32-year-old from the number one spot in the International Cricket Council (ICC) ODI batsman rankings earlier in the week after outstanding performances in the recently concluded three-match series against South Africa.

The Karachi Kings’ batsman, while talking in a Pakistan Cricket Board podcast, revealed that Kohli’s advice of giving importance to the net sessions has helped in improving his overall game.

T20I World Cup: BCCI receives approval for Pakistan team visas

“If I do not get a good session in the net, you know, I am going to have a bad day,” said Babar. “I had a chat with Virat Kohli where he gave me an advice about taking the net practice seriously. He [Kohli] told me that your performances in the match will depend on how you will play in the nets.

“If you are playing rash shots and getting out in the net, the same thing you are likely to do in the match as well. That advice really helped me.”

Babar has been in fine touch with the bat in the 50-over format. He has so far scored 3,808 runs in 78 innings for Pakistan at a staggering average of 56.83.

RELATED STORIES

VIDEO

