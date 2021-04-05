Monday, April 5, 2021  | 21 Shaaban, 1442
Cricket

Babar, Misbah hail Fakhar Zaman’s ‘one of the best’ knock

Opener scored 193 during second ODI against South Africa

SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo Courtesy: PCB

Pakistan captain Babar Azam and head coach Misbah-ul-Haq have heaped praise on opening batsman Fakhar Zaman for playing a remarkable knock during the second ODI against South Africa.

The left-hander produced a masterclass on Sunday at the Wanderers in a losing cause where he scored 193 off just 155 balls with the help of 18 fours and 10 maximums.

In a video released by the Pakistan Cricket Board on Monday, skipper Babar was full of praise of Zaman’s ‘one-man show’.

“There is no doubt that it was one of the best innings I have ever watched,” he said. “The way Fakhar built his innings early on when the wickets were falling is commendable. Later on the way he struck the ball cleanly while batting with the tail was a treat to watch as well. It was truly a one-man show. He played brilliantly against a very formidable bowling attack in tough conditions.”

In the same video, head coach Misbah also applauded the performance of the Lahore Qalandars’ opening batsman.

“It was truly one of the best knock ever I have witnessed,” he said. “The conditions were not easy and we were playing against a very formidable bowling attack but he showed his sheer dominance over the opposition. Despite chasing such a mammoth total, he stood there alone and took us very close to the finishing line.

“He played proper cricketing shots in the beginning and later showed his true self. He deserves all the credit for such an incredible knock. His innings would also sever as a great example for the rest of the players in the squad as well.”

Babar Azam Cricket fakhar zaman Misbah-ul-Haq Pakistan South Africa
 
MOST READ
Wasim opens up about Amir's retirement from international cricket
Zaman's masterclass in vain as South Africa clinch second ODI
Fakhar Zaman's runout: Was De Kock guilty of fake fielding?
Babar, Imam star Pakistan down South Africa in first ODI
Exclusive: How the hostile takeover of PFF headquarters unfolded
Misbah-ul-Haq optimistic Centurion, Wanderers pitches to favour Pakistan
On this day in 1978: Pakistan ruled the hockey world
Shadab Khan ruled out of South Africa, Zimbabwe tours
FIFA gives 24-hour ultimatum to end PFF's hostile takeover
Danish Aziz vows to 'live up to the expectations'
 
 
 
 
 
