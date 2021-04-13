Tuesday, April 13, 2021  | 29 Shaaban, 1442
Babar expects Pakistan to ‘come back’ after second T20I thrashing

South Africa registered thumping six-wicket win on Monday

Posted: Apr 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Babar expects Pakistan to ‘come back’ after second T20I thrashing

Photo: PCB

Pakistan captain Babar Azam is confident that Men-in-Green will bounce back in the series after below-par performance against South Africa in the second T20I.

The Men-in-Green were outdone in all departments in Thursday’s game where they suffered a thumping six-wicket defeat against the Proteas in Johannesburg.

“It was a bad day for us,” said Babar in a video released by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). “I am not too disappointed as we have been performing quite well on this tour. We will come back from this.”

“Our top-order collapsed and failed to utilise the first six overs. Middle-order also lacked consistency as only my partnership with Hafeez Bhai clicked but we failed to capitalised on that.”

Babar, who further went on to score a run-a-ball 50, praised South Africa’s bowling unit.

“South Africa bowled really well to make the most of by picking early wickets,” he said. “Our bowlers failed to carry the momentum and in T20Is if you don’t take wickets in the powerplay, things get out of control quickly.”

The third match will be played on Wednesday at Centurion.

