Babar Azam opens up about his maiden T20I ton

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has opened up about his maiden T20I ton which helped the Men-in-Green to secure 2-1 lead in the four-match series against South Africa.

While chasing a total of 204, the right-hander played a remarkable knock of 122 runs off 59 balls with the help of 15 boundaries and four sixes.

“I was waiting for such an innings for a long time,” said Babar in a video released by the Pakistan Cricket Board. “I planned for it, and felt if I got a chance, I would grab it. I am thankful that I was able to deliver.”

Babar praised Rizwan, who remained unbeaten on 73 runs off 47 balls, for playing an outstanding innings while fasting.

“The partnership with Rizwan was outstanding,” said the 26-year-old. “I give him credit for the way he played because it is really tough to play while fasting and despite that, he batted and kept wicket throughout. It takes a lot of courage and guts.”

“The whole team takes inspiration watching him and it brings us confidence,” he added.

The duo made a memorable 197-run opening stand – it is Pakistan’s highest opening partnership in the shortest format of the game.

Commenting on the fourth T20I, he said, “Team’s morale is high, we are positive heading into the final game of the series. We will try to carry our winning momentum forward and win the series.”

The final game of the tour will be played on Friday.