Thursday, April 15, 2021  | 2 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Sports

Babar Azam opens up about his maiden T20I ton

Pakistan captain scored 122 in the third T20I

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 54 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 54 mins ago
Babar Azam opens up about his maiden T20I ton

Photo: Twitter/ PCB

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has opened up about his maiden T20I ton which helped the Men-in-Green to secure 2-1 lead in the four-match series against South Africa.

While chasing a total of 204, the right-hander played a remarkable knock of 122 runs off 59 balls with the help of 15 boundaries and four sixes.

“I was waiting for such an innings for a long time,” said Babar in a video released by the Pakistan Cricket Board. “I planned for it, and felt if I got a chance, I would grab it. I am thankful that I was able to deliver.”

Rizwan among Wisden’s five ‘cricketers of the year’

Babar praised Rizwan, who remained unbeaten on 73 runs off 47 balls, for playing an outstanding innings while fasting. 

“The partnership with Rizwan was outstanding,” said the 26-year-old. “I give him credit for the way he played because it is really tough to play while fasting and despite that, he batted and kept wicket throughout. It takes a lot of courage and guts.”

“The whole team takes inspiration watching him and it brings us confidence,” he added.

Third T20I: Babar Azam’s masterclass flattens South Africa

The duo made a memorable 197-run opening stand – it is Pakistan’s highest opening partnership in the shortest format of the game.

Commenting on the fourth T20I, he said, “Team’s morale is high, we are positive heading into the final game of the series. We will try to carry our winning momentum forward and win the series.”

The final game of the tour will be played on Friday.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Babar Azam PCB South Africa
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Shaun Pollock identifies where Pakistan team lack in ODIs
Shaun Pollock identifies where Pakistan team lack in ODIs
Pakistan suffer major blow ahead of second South Africa T20I
Pakistan suffer major blow ahead of second South Africa T20I
PCB, franchises discuss remaining PSL matches schedule: reports
PCB, franchises discuss remaining PSL matches schedule: reports
Third T20I: Babar Azam’s masterclass flattens South Africa
Third T20I: Babar Azam’s masterclass flattens South Africa
Rizwan stars as Pakistan down South Africa in first T20I
Rizwan stars as Pakistan down South Africa in first T20I
PCB releases remaining PSL 2021 matches schedule
PCB releases remaining PSL 2021 matches schedule
First T20I: Despite victory, Akhtar questions team selection, batting order
First T20I: Despite victory, Akhtar questions team selection, batting order
South Africa suffer injury blow ahead of Pakistan T20Is
South Africa suffer injury blow ahead of Pakistan T20Is
Cricket fraternity pays tribute to Babar Azam
Cricket fraternity pays tribute to Babar Azam
ICC Rankings: Babar overtakes Kohli to become best ODI batsman
ICC Rankings: Babar overtakes Kohli to become best ODI batsman
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.