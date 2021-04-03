Babar Azam breaks Hashim Amla, Virat Kohli’s ODI record

Pakistan Captain Babar Azam’s purple patch continues as he has become the fastest batsman to score 13 tons in ODI history.

The batsman achieved this feat against South Africa in the series opener at Centurion on Friday. His classy 103-run knock, which includes 17 boundaries, helped Pakistan register a three-wicket victory.

It took the-26-year-old only 76 innings to score 13 tons in the 50-over format.

Previously, the record was held by former South Africa batsman Hashim Amla, who scored the same number of centuries in just 83 innings.

India captain Virat Kohli is third on the list with 13 centuries in 86 innings.

Azam is currently sitting at second spot with 837 points in the International Cricket Council (ICC) ODI batsman rankings. He is just 20 points behind Kohli, who leads the chart with 857 points.

Highest batting averages in Men's ODIs (Min: 50 inns)



59.07 Virat Kohli

57.17 BABAR AZAM

53.74 Shai Hope

53.58 Michael Bevan

53.50 AB de Villiers #RSAvPak — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) April 2, 2021

Moreover, renowned statistician Masher Arshad in a tweet stated that the Pakistan captain can top the ODI batsman rankings after the South Africa series if he continues his good form with the bat.