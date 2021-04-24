Saturday, April 24, 2021  | 11 Ramadhan, 1442
HOME > Cricket

Babar Azam blames batsmen for ‘painful’ Zimbabwe defeat

Series decider will be played on Sunday

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Babar Azam blames batsmen for ‘painful’ Zimbabwe defeat

Photo: PCB

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has blamed batsmen for their painful 19-run defeat against Zimbabwe in the second T20I in Harare.

Chasing a below-par total of 119 runs on Friday, the visitors never really got going and were bowled out for just 99 runs in 19.5 overs.

“It was a painful defeat,” admitted Pakistan skipper Babar Azam said in a video released by the Pakistan Cricket Board. “We played very poor cricket. Our middle order is struggling. In fact, in this match, our whole batting group collapsed.”

Related: Luke Jongwe stars as Zimbabwe stun Pakistan in second T20I

Babar Azam said that the team should have won. “We chased big totals in South Africa and should have crossed the line here easily but we didn’t play well.”

Pakistan and Zimbabwe will play the series decider on Sunday.

Babar Azam Cricket pakistan cricket
 
RELATED STORIES

