Babar Azam becomes fastest to score 2,000 T20I runs

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has become the fastest to score 2,000 runs in T20 Internationals.

The right-hander overtaken his Indian counterpart Virat Kohli by achieving the feat in his 52nd innings.

He achieved the feat during the third T20I against Zimbabwe in Harare on Sunday where he ended up scoring 52 off 46 balls with the help of five fours.

Babar, who recently became the highest-ranked ODI batsman, is in sublime form these days as he struck his maiden T20I hundred in Pakistan’s nine-wicket win over South Africa in the third T20I at the SuperSport Park on April 14.

He was also awarded with player-of-the-series award for his 210 runs at 52.50 in the recently concluded four-match series.