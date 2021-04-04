Sunday, April 4, 2021  | 20 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Sports

Australia Women create history after thrashing New Zealand

Team secured their 22nd consecutive win

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Australia Women create history after thrashing New Zealand

Photo: AFP

Australia’s Women have set a new world record for the most consecutive wins in One Day Internationals (ODI) with a six-wicket triumph over New Zealand in Mount Maunganui.

The record was held by Australia men’s cricket team which they achieved in 2003 under Ricky Ponting’s captaincy by registering 21 victories in a row. Meg Lanning’s team equalled the record last year in October.

Chasing a target of 213, the winning team rattled off the required total in just under 39 overs to secure a comfortable victory.

Opener Alyssa Healy top scored with 65 runs off 68 balls before she was caught and bowled by Kerr while Ellyse Perry finished with unbeaten on 56 runs.

Megan Schutt was the pick of the Australia’s bowlers as she claimed four for 32 in nine overs.

Earlier, New Zealand managed to post just 212 as they were bowled out in the 49th over.

Lauren Down played a vital inning of 90 runs and finished the innings with the top score. However, not other player managed to post a half-century.

For Australia, right-armer Megan Schutt was the pick of the bowlers as she claimed four wickets whereas Nicola Carey claimed three scalps.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Australia Women, Cricket, New Zealand, World Record
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Wasim opens up about Amir’s retirement from international cricket
Wasim opens up about Amir’s retirement from international cricket
PFF headquarters attack: FIFA ban looms large over Pakistan football
PFF headquarters attack: FIFA ban looms large over Pakistan football
Babar, Imam star Pakistan down South Africa in first ODI
Babar, Imam star Pakistan down South Africa in first ODI
Second ODI: Pakistan lose four early in chase of 342
Second ODI: Pakistan lose four early in chase of 342
Harare to host all Zimbabwe, Pakistan fixtures
Harare to host all Zimbabwe, Pakistan fixtures
Exclusive: How the hostile takeover of PFF headquarters unfolded
Exclusive: How the hostile takeover of PFF headquarters unfolded
Misbah-ul-Haq optimistic Centurion, Wanderers pitches to favour Pakistan
Misbah-ul-Haq optimistic Centurion, Wanderers pitches to favour Pakistan
On this day in 1978: Pakistan ruled the hockey world
On this day in 1978: Pakistan ruled the hockey world
FIFA gives 24-hour ultimatum to end PFF’s hostile takeover
FIFA gives 24-hour ultimatum to end PFF’s hostile takeover
Despite Curran’s heroics, India cement ODI series win
Despite Curran’s heroics, India cement ODI series win
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.