Australia Women create history after thrashing New Zealand

Australia’s Women have set a new world record for the most consecutive wins in One Day Internationals (ODI) with a six-wicket triumph over New Zealand in Mount Maunganui.

The record was held by Australia men’s cricket team which they achieved in 2003 under Ricky Ponting’s captaincy by registering 21 victories in a row. Meg Lanning’s team equalled the record last year in October.

Chasing a target of 213, the winning team rattled off the required total in just under 39 overs to secure a comfortable victory.

Opener Alyssa Healy top scored with 65 runs off 68 balls before she was caught and bowled by Kerr while Ellyse Perry finished with unbeaten on 56 runs.

Megan Schutt was the pick of the Australia’s bowlers as she claimed four for 32 in nine overs.

Earlier, New Zealand managed to post just 212 as they were bowled out in the 49th over.

Lauren Down played a vital inning of 90 runs and finished the innings with the top score. However, not other player managed to post a half-century.

