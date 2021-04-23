Arshad Iqbal ‘extremely’ happy after making T20I debut for Pakistan

Young pacer Arshad Iqbal is hoping of producing ‘good performance’ for Pakistan in the second T20I against Zimbabwe.

The Karachi Kings pacer has been performing consistently in domestic cricket and also emerged one of the breakout stars in the emerging category of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021.

In the video released by the Pakistan Cricket Board, Arshad revealed that he is ‘extremely’ happy after being give the T20I cap.

“I am hoping for a good performance on the debut and help Pakistan win the game,” he said. “I am extremely happy; it is a dream for every cricketer to represent his country and today I am about to do that.

“A lot of hard work is being achieving this, and I am feeling happy for this,” said the right-arm pacer. “My family will be happy to watch me represent the country.”