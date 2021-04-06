Tuesday, April 6, 2021  | 22 Shaaban, 1442
Cricket

Ahead of third ODI: Pakistan’s performance historically in series deciders

The Green Caps face South Africa in third fixture on Wednesday

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 56 mins ago
Posted: Apr 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 56 mins ago
Photo: PCB

Pakistan will face South Africa in the third and final ODI of the three-match series in Centurion on Wednesday.

The series is nicely poised at 1-1 with the away team winning the first ODI by three wickets whereas the Proteas emerged victorious in the second one by 17 runs.

Ahead of the all-important encounter, we bring you some very interesting statistics about Pakistan’s performances in series deciders in the history of 50-over cricket.

30—Times Pakistan cricket team entered the last game of an ODI series on equal terms ever since started playing in this format in 1952.

10—Times the Green Caps went on to win the final match and subsequently the series. Their first triumph came against arch-rivals India where they won the contest with the score of 2-1.

18—Occasions, the Men-in-Green suffered a defeat in a series decider. Their first loss came against the mighty West Indies team in 1985-86 where they ended up on the losing side with the eventual score of 3-2.

16—Times Pakistan have played a series decider in ODI cricket since 2003.

3—Only thrice they’ve managed to win. Two came against Zimbabwe whereas one was against the Caribbean giants. 

4—Times Pakistan faced South Africa since 2003 in a series decider in ODIs—2003, 2010, 2013 and 2019—and on all occasions, Proteas came out on top.

