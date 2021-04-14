Wednesday, April 14, 2021  | 1 Ramadhan, 1442
After becoming number one in ODIs, Babar reveals future goals

Star batsman overtakes India’s Virat Kohli

Posted: Apr 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 7 hours ago
Photo: Twitter/ PCB

Pakistan captain Babar Azam is planning to replicate Sir Vivian Richards and Virat Kohli’s marathon runs as the world’s number one batsman in ODIs.

The right-hander achieved the feat of becoming the number one batsman in ICC ODI Rankings after his impressive performances in the recently concluded three-match series against South Africa where he managed to score 228 runs.

In a video released by the Pakistan Cricket Board, Babar vows to continue working hard after achieving the milestone.

“This is another milestone in my career,” he said. “It will now require even more hard work and absolute consistency for me to hold on to the ranking for an extended period of time, like Sir Vivian Richards from January 1984 to October 1988 and Virat Kohli for 1,258 days.”

ICC Rankings: Babar overtakes Kohli to become best ODI batsman

Only three Pakistan batsmen before Babar, have achieved the feat in the history of 50-over format.

Talking about his achievement, Babar said he feels ‘privileged’ to become a part of such an elite group.

“I feel privileged and honoured to have joined the company of stalwarts like Zaheer Abbas, Javed Miandad and Mohammad Yousuf, who will always be the shining stars of Pakistan cricket,” he said.

Babar further went on to highlight his future goals by saying: “I have also previously topped the T20I rankings, but the ultimate ambition and goal is to lead the Test rankings, which are the real testament and reward to a batsman’s calibre, reputation and skills.”

“I understand to achieve this objective, I will not only have to perform consistently, but more importantly, against the top sides,” he added.

Babar Azam Cricket ICC ICC Rankings
 
