Adam Gilchrist questions continuation of IPL amid fresh coronavirus surge

Former Australia wicketkeeper-batsman Adam Gilchrist has raised questions over the continuation of the Indian Premier League (IPL) amid an increasing number of coronavirus cases in the country.

In the past few days, India has witnessed a record surge in new infections and casualties due to the pathogen.

Gilchrist, on his official Twitter account, raised a question about whether it is right to continue the 14th edition of the cash-rich T20 league, at a time when more than 2,000 people are losing their lives daily due to coronavirus.

Best wishes to all in India 🇮🇳 Frightening Covid numbers. #IPL continues. Inappropriate? Or important distraction each night? Whatever your thoughts, prayers are with you. 🙏 — Adam Gilchrist (@gilly381) April 24, 2021

The 49-year-old became the first prominent figure from the cricket community to raise the question over the timing of the event.

The ongoing edition of the IPL began on April 9 whereas the final will be played on May 30, 2021 in Ahmedabad.