Sunday, April 25, 2021  | 12 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Cricket

Adam Gilchrist questions continuation of IPL amid fresh coronavirus surge

India recorded more than million cases in last three days

Posted: Apr 25, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
Photo: AFP

Former Australia wicketkeeper-batsman Adam Gilchrist has raised questions over the continuation of the Indian Premier League (IPL) amid an increasing number of coronavirus cases in the country.

In the past few days, India has witnessed a record surge in new infections and casualties due to the pathogen.

Gilchrist, on his official Twitter account, raised a question about whether it is right to continue the 14th edition of the cash-rich T20 league, at a time when more than 2,000 people are losing their lives daily due to coronavirus.

The 49-year-old became the first prominent figure from the cricket community to raise the question over the timing of the event.

The ongoing edition of the IPL began on April 9 whereas the final will be played on May 30, 2021 in Ahmedabad.

