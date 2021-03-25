Thursday, March 25, 2021  | 10 Shaaban, 1442
HOME > Cricket

World Cup 1992: Miandad opens up about ‘revolt’ against Imran

Green Caps secured maiden title 29 years ago in Australia

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Posted: Mar 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Photo: AFP

Legendary middle-order batsman Javed Miandad has revealed that there was a players ‘revolt’ against captain Imran Khand during the 1992 World Cup.

The Green Caps went on to secure their maiden and till now their only 50-over World Cup triumph 29 years ago in Australia.

Miandad was quoted in a report by Reuters where he revealed that there was a players ‘revolt’ against Khan before the semi-final against New Zealand.  

“The revolt took place before the semi-final against New Zealand,” he said. “But to me, the country was more important and I convinced the players to carry on playing under Imran. Imran retired after winning the World Cup and before the England tour in 1992 because he had come to know about the revolt.”

Pakistan went on to beat the Kiwis on their home ground in the semis and thrashed favourites England in the final to lift the title.

1992 World Cup Cricket Imran Khan javed miandad Pakistan
 
