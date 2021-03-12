Friday, March 12, 2021  | 27 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Windies appoint new Test captain ahead of Sri Lanka series

Kraigg Brathwaite to replace Jason Holder permanently as leader

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Windies appoint new Test captain ahead of Sri Lanka series

Photo: AFP

Kraigg Brathwaite will replace Jason Holder as the West Indies Test Captain with a two-Test series against Sri Lanka coming up this month, Cricket West Indies (CWI) said Thursday.

Brathwaite has previously led the team in seven Tests while deputizing for Holder, including in the recent 2-0 Test Series win away to Bangladesh.

“It is a huge honour to be given the Captaincy of the West Indies Test team,” Brathwaite said. “I feel extremely proud and humbled that the Board and Selectors have given me the opportunity and responsibility to lead the team.

“The recent Test Series win in Bangladesh was a fantastic achievement and I’m really looking forward to the upcoming home series against Sri Lanka and I’m excited about what I believe this team can achieve in the future.”

The squad for the first Test against Sri Lanka, scheduled for March 21-25, will be announced on Friday.

Roger Harper, CWI lead selector, said selectors were impressed that in Bangladesh Brathwaite “was able to motivate his players to play to a very high level and create the culture we are looking to establish where the team showed a collective determination to fight and a real hunger for success.”

Holder, the 29-year-old who was named captain of the Test team in 2015, was one of several players who opted not to tour Bangladesh because of Covid-19 related concerns.

The current number one all-rounder in the ICC Test rankings, Holder captained the West Indies team in 37 Tests, leading the side to 11 wins, five draws and 21 defeats.

“On behalf of CWI, I would like to thank Jason for all he has given to the game in the region while serving as Captain of our Test team,” CWI director of cricket Jimmy Adams said. “As the world’s leading Test all-rounder, we all believe that Jason still has a tremendous role to play in West Indies Test Cricket for many years to come.”

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket Sri Lanka West Indies
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Najam Sethi reveals why Pakistan perform better under foreign coach
Najam Sethi reveals why Pakistan perform better under foreign coach
Shift the remaining PSL matches to UAE: Karachi Kings owner
Shift the remaining PSL matches to UAE: Karachi Kings owner
Franchises want Lahore to host remaining PSL 2021 matches: reports
Franchises want Lahore to host remaining PSL 2021 matches: reports
PCB evaluating three windows to host remaining PSL matches: reports
PCB evaluating three windows to host remaining PSL matches: reports
Karachi to host remaining PSL 2021 matches in June
Karachi to host remaining PSL 2021 matches in June
PCB uninterested to host remaining PSL matches in UAE: reports
PCB uninterested to host remaining PSL matches in UAE: reports
PCB to outsource bio-secure bubble arrangements: reports
PCB to outsource bio-secure bubble arrangements: reports
ICC keen on ‘learning’ from PSL 2021 postponement
ICC keen on ‘learning’ from PSL 2021 postponement
Dhani, Arshad in Pakistan’s squad for South Africa, Zimbabwe tours
Dhani, Arshad in Pakistan’s squad for South Africa, Zimbabwe tours
PSL 2021: Quetta Gladiators’ Dale Steyn eager for Pakistan return
PSL 2021: Quetta Gladiators’ Dale Steyn eager for Pakistan return
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.