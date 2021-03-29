Monday, March 29, 2021  | 14 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Cricket

Wasim opens up about Amir’s retirement from international cricket

Chief selector believes peoples should ‘respect’ pacer’s decision

Posted: Mar 29, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 29, 2021
Wasim opens up about Amir’s retirement from international cricket

Photo: AFP

Chief selector Mohammad Wasim has urged everyone to ‘respect’ left-arm pacer Mohammad Amir’s decision to retire from international cricket.

The Karachi Kings’ paceman announced late last year that he will not be available for selection in the national team under the current management of head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis.

Wasim, while taking to PakPassion, said that retirement from international cricket is not an ‘easy’ decision.

“My stance on this issue is very simple,” he said. “Retirement is not an easy decision for a player — it’s not a trivial thing. Whoever makes this decision and whenever they make it, it takes a lot of effort, a lot of thought and a lot of people are involved in making the decision including a player’s family and close friends.

“When someone makes such a big decision, then everyone should respect that decision and not wonder about whether that player should take back his decision or not. At the moment Amir has made his decision and we have to respect it. If he hadn’t retired then it would be a different scenario, but at the moment I respect his decision”

