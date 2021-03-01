Monday, March 1, 2021  | 16 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
Cricket

United, Gladiators match postponed after player tested positive for coronavirus

Posted: Mar 1, 2021
Posted: Mar 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
United, Gladiators match postponed after player tested positive for coronavirus

Photo Courtesy: PSL

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced that 12th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 has been postponed till Tuesday, March 02, 2021.

The match between Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators was originally scheduled to take place on Monday at the National Stadium in Karachi.

However, United’s leg-spinner Fawad Ahmed has tested positive for coronavirus which led to the postponement of the match which will be now played on Tuesday at the same time.

The PCB confirmed that tests of all the players of both teams taken on Monday came back negative but the match is being postponed to give the teams ample amount of time to prepare.

United announced the development on their Twitter account late on Monday.

Fawad became the second player to be tested positive for coronavirus. Earlier, before the start of the competition, PCB confirmed in a press release that an unnamed player tested positive for the pathogen.

United have four points after three matches with two wins whereas Gladiators have not won a single match so far and suffered three defeats.

