Thursday, March 4, 2021  | 19 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Time to accept collective responsibility, not blame game: Wasim Khan

PCB CEO reveals circumstances leading to PSL 2021 postponement

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Time to accept collective responsibility, not blame game: Wasim Khan

Photo: AFP

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)’s Chief Executive Office (CEO) Wasim Khan has urged the franchise owners to not get involved in the blame game and ‘accept collective responsibility.

After the postponement of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 on Thursday following seven positive coronavirus cases, franchise owners of Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings blamed the PCB for not making sure that the bio-secure bubble remained intact.

Wasim, while talking to the media at the National Stadium in Karachi on Thursday, said that he can understand the emotions involved from the franchise owners.

“To make any bio-secure bubble successful, it needs partnership and sacrifice from everyone,” he said. “It is not about the blame game right now. There are a lot of emotions at the moment. Franchises have invested a lot of money and I know that there will be reactions from different sectors.

“But as I said before, to make any bio-secure bubble, everyone needs to be on the same page, that’s how we managed to conduct a successful domestic season. I understand why they [franchise owners] are saying things like these but it is not about the blame game, its about Pakistan cricket and it’s welfare. It is not the time to fight right now. It is time to accept collective responsibility.”

Wasim further said that his own proposal was to postpone the event for five days, continue testing but the franchises rejected the idea.

“My own proposal was to postpone the tournament for five days and see where it goes,” he said. “But the franchises made it clear that the players are anxious and not in the mental state to continue with the tournament.”

Wasim also reiterated that the SOP’s were shared with the franchises before the competition but no bio-secure bubble can be successful without self-policing.

“The protocols were shared with the franchises on February 18,” he said. “We are not sure where or how the players contracted coronavirus. You cannot make any bio-secure bubble successful without self-policing.”

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus Cricket pakistan super league PSL 2021
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
PSL 2021 postponed after seven coronavirus cases
PSL 2021 postponed after seven coronavirus cases
Qalandars’ COO reveals why PCB decided to postpone PSL 2021
Qalandars’ COO reveals why PCB decided to postpone PSL 2021
PSL 2021: Three more players test positive for coronavirus
PSL 2021: Three more players test positive for coronavirus
After poor start, Du Plessis opens up on Gladiators chances
After poor start, Du Plessis opens up on Gladiators chances
Is PCB moving PSL6 Lahore matches to Karachi?
Is PCB moving PSL6 Lahore matches to Karachi?
Rutherford stars as Zalmi beat Gladiators in nail-biting contest
Rutherford stars as Zalmi beat Gladiators in nail-biting contest
Fakhar, Shaheen star as Qalandars down Kings in high-voltage contest
Fakhar, Shaheen star as Qalandars down Kings in high-voltage contest
Despite three more Covid-19 cases, PSL 2021 to go ahead
Despite three more Covid-19 cases, PSL 2021 to go ahead
Watch: Kieron Pollard hits six sixes off hat-trick man Dananjaya
Watch: Kieron Pollard hits six sixes off hat-trick man Dananjaya
Rizwan stars as Sultans down Qalandars in PSL 2021
Rizwan stars as Sultans down Qalandars in PSL 2021
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.