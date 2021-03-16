Tuesday, March 16, 2021  | 1 Shaaban, 1442
HOME > Cricket

Third T20I: Buttler outshines Kohli as England down India

Visitors register eight-wicket win

Posted: Mar 16, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
Third T20I: Buttler outshines Kohli as England down India

Photo: AFP

Jos Buttler hit a brilliant 83 as England beat India by eight wickets on Tuesday to take a 2-1 lead in their five-match T20I series.

Virat Kohli’s 77-run blitz saw India to 156-6 despite losing the first three wickets inside the powerplay on Tuesday.

The Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad was kept empty because of the rising number of coronavirus cases in India.

Buttler carried his bat through the innings, smashing four sixes and five fours, to guide Eoin Morgan-led unit to 158 for two with 10 balls to spare.

Top-order batsman Jonny Bairstow, who had a difficult time with the bat in hand on the tour, made an unbeaten 40 to keep up the pace.

The fourth match of the series is on Thursday in Ahmedabad.

Dhani, Arshad in Pakistan’s squad for South Africa, Zimbabwe tours
Karachi to host remaining PSL 2021 matches in June
Akhtar asks Babar to resign from Pakistan captaincy in protest
Mohammad Wasim reveals reason behind Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz’s exclusion
Misbah-ul-Haq unhappy with Sharjeel Khan’s selection in Pakistan’s squad: reports
PCB, franchises discuss schedule for remaining PSL 2021 matches: reports
Islamabad United’s Fawad Ahmed tests negative for Covid-19
Windies appoint new Test captain ahead of Sri Lanka series
Kohli stars as India thrash England in second T20I
Babar Azam only Pakistani among ICC’s top 30 Test players
