Third T20I: Buttler outshines Kohli as England down India

Jos Buttler hit a brilliant 83 as England beat India by eight wickets on Tuesday to take a 2-1 lead in their five-match T20I series.

Virat Kohli’s 77-run blitz saw India to 156-6 despite losing the first three wickets inside the powerplay on Tuesday.

The Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad was kept empty because of the rising number of coronavirus cases in India.

Buttler carried his bat through the innings, smashing four sixes and five fours, to guide Eoin Morgan-led unit to 158 for two with 10 balls to spare.

Top-order batsman Jonny Bairstow, who had a difficult time with the bat in hand on the tour, made an unbeaten 40 to keep up the pace.

The fourth match of the series is on Thursday in Ahmedabad.