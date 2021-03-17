Wednesday, March 17, 2021  | 2 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Cricket

Team selection controversy: Inzamam lashes out at chief selector, PCB

Coach, captain are reportedly unhappy with squads announced

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Photo: AFP

Legendary batsman Inzamam-ul-Haq has lashed out at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and chief selector Mohammad Wasim for the team selection controversy.

Different media reports suggested that head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and captain Babar Azam are unhappy with the team selection for the upcoming tours of South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Inzamam, while talking on his YouTube channel, lashed out at PCB and Wasim for not satisfying the captain with the squads announced on Friday.

“The important thing is that team is selected with consultation,” he said. “I have already said many times that the most important person is the captain. Chief selector and coach are not the most important people. Babar is not impressed with the team selection and Wasim is saying it’s not your concern. How can he say that? Sometimes I am unable to understand what this board is actually doing.

“PCB’s every decision is incorrect. They postponed the Pakistan Super League which surprised me. They are unaware of the repercussion of such a step. Babar is unhappy, Wasim is saying something else and the board is silent. I am telling you this thing categorically that Wasim has been made the chief selector by some people and those powers are controlling him. The board should open their eyes and should think about what they want to do with cricket.”

The Men in Green are scheduled to face South Africa in three ODIs and four T20Is after which they will travel to Zimbabwe.

Babar Azam Cricket Inzamam-ul-Haq Misbah-ul-Haq Mohammad Wasim Pakistan PCB South Africa zimbabwe
 
