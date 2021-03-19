Star players missing in South Africa’s squad for Pakistan T20Is

The Indian Premier League’s financial muscle was shown on Thursday when Cricket South Africa (CSA) said none of the players contracted in the Indian league will play for the national team in a T20I series against Pakistan.

Star wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock, pacers Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, explosive middle-order batsman David Miller and Anrich Nortje will play for their country in three one-day internationals against Pakistan but will miss a four-match T20I series in order to play in the IPL.

CSA said in a statement, “In terms of an agreement between CSA and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), those players awarded Indian Premier League contracts will be released early to join their respective teams.”

Former captain Faf du Plessis, who also has an IPL deal, was not included in either squad.

CSA announced an extended 22-man squad for the one-day internationals because of Covid requirements, while 17 players were named for the T20 games.

Four uncapped players were included in the squads—all-rounder Wihan Lubbe and fast bowlers Lizaad Williams, Sisanda Magala and Migael Pretorius.

Test players Aiden Markram and Wiaan Mulder were recalled to the one-day squad after not having played in the one-day team since 2019.

The one-day internationals will be played between April 2 and 7 and the T20 matches between April 10 and 16.

The matches will be shared between Johannesburg and Centurion with both teams staying in a bio-secure environment within easy reach of both venues.

Victor Mpitsang, convener of selectors, said: “The T20 squad is a good indication of our depth as a cricket nation with the loss of some of the senior players to the IPL. We as a selection panel are looking forward to seeing what the new additions to the team will contribute to the Proteas’ system.”

ODI squad:

Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock (wkt), Beuran Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Janneman Malan, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Jon-Jon Smuts, Rassie van der Dussen, Junior Dala, Lutho Sipamla, Wiaan Mulder, Sisanda Magala, Kyle Verreynne, Daryn Dupavillon, Lizaad Williams.

T20I squad:

Bavuma (captain), Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, Klaasen, George Linde, Van der Dussen, Malan, Magala, Dwaine Pretorius, Shamsi, Sipamla, Kyle Verreynne (wkt), Pite van Biljon, Migael Pretorius, Williams, Wihan Lubbe.