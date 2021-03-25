Thursday, March 25, 2021  | 10 Shaaban, 1442
Cricket

South Africa tour: Pakistan players, staff members test coronavirus negative

Men in Green to face Proteas in ODIs and T20Is

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
South Africa tour: Pakistan players, staff members test coronavirus negative

Photo Courtesy: PCB

All members of the Pakistan cricket team bound for the tour of South Africa and Zimbabwe have been tested negative for coronavirus.

The development was confirmed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in a press release on Thursday.

“All 35 members of the Africa-bound side, including 22 players and 13 officials, have tested negative and, as such, the side will depart for Johannesburg, South Africa, on a chartered flight on Friday morning,” said the statement.

The players have been training in Lahore over the past week where they took part in the two intra-squad 50-over matches as well.

The Men in Green will face Proteas in ODI and T20I series after which they will travel to Zimbabwe for T20I and Test series.

